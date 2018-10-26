Dundee: Jimmy Boyle is new assistant manager to Jim McIntyre

Jimmy Boyle (left) has been working with Jim McIntyre since the new manager was appointed

Jimmy Boyle has been confirmed as the assistant manager to new Dundee boss Jim McIntyre.

The former Airdrieonians manager, 51, steps up from his previous position as head of youth development at Dens Park.

"What I look for in an assistant manager, Jimmy ticks all the boxes," McIntyre told the club website. "Honest, hardworking, good on the game and has the respect of the players."

James McPake will take up the position as interim head of Dundee's academy.

McIntyre has overseen two matches since replacing Neil McCann at the Scottish Premiership's bottom club, losing heavily to Livingston and Hearts.

He had wanted to be reunited with his former Ross County assistant Billy Dodds but a section of fans objected to the proposed appointment. Former Dundee assistant manager Dodds objected to a deal to take the club out of administration in 2011.