Brendan Rodgers: Celtic want to 'continue winning feeling' against Hearts

James Forrest is put through his paces ahead of Sunday's semi-final

League Cup semi-final: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Sunday 28 October Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Celtic want to "continue that real winning feeling" when they face Hearts in Sunday's League Cup semi-final, says Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers has won all six trophies in Scotland since joining Celtic in 2016.

And despite Thursday's Europa League loss in Leipzig, the Parkhead manager has called for his team to remain relentless on domestic duty.

"When you work at the top clubs there's only one standard and that's winning, that's what you're judged by," he said.

"You've always got to provide the stimulus for players and also keep reminding them of why you are at a club like Celtic. It's to to win and in a certain style so it's a continuous thing.

"But these players here have had that real winning feeling these last few years and its something that we want to continue.

"There's lots of things now in the modern game where people get judged on social media, websites, but the real standards for the big clubs are what you put in the trophy cabinet."

If Rodgers wants to take his trophy tally to seven from seven, his Celtic team must deal with the sizeable obstacle of a high-flying Hearts team who are currently top of the Premiership.

To add a different dynamic, both teams will also compete at Murrayfield for a chance of landing a place in December's final.

"I think it will be fantastic game," added Rodgers.

"Hearts have started the season extremely well in the league, so it should be a great occasion. It's obviously unique in that it's in Murrayfield, but it's a really iconic ground.

"We trained there earlier on in the week and it was a fantastic stadium, so it should be a wonderful occasion and hopefully we'll look to get to the final."