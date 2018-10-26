Vicky Jepson: Liverpool Women appoint new manager, with Chris Kirkland as assistant

Vicky Jepson was confirmed as manager alongside Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore on Friday

Liverpool Women have appointed Vicky Jepson as their new manager, with former England keeper Chris Kirkland her assistant and goalkeeping coach.

Jepson and Kirkland have taken co-caretaker charge since former boss Neil Redfearn's resignation in September.

She was previously the development squad manager, having been with the Women's Super League club since 2009.

"The club holds a special place close to my heart. I am absolutely thrilled," Jepson told Liverpool's website.

"I know what is expected and I will be looking to carry on the good work from the players and staff in recent weeks."

The Reds have won three of their four league matches under Jepson and Kirkland who filled in following Redfearn's surprise departure after just one WSL game of the campaign.

They are fourth in the 11-team top tier, six points behind leaders Arsenal, ahead of Sunday's trip to defending champions Chelsea [12:30 BST kick-off].

Chief executive officer Peter Moore added: "We are thrilled to have appointed Vicky and have every confidence that the squad will thrive with Vicky at the helm permanently.

"We have conducted a thorough global search for the role and have determined that Vicky's knowledge of the club, her technical knowledge and qualifications, and the rapport that she has built with the team made her the standout candidate for the position."