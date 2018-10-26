Winger Glenn Middleton signs new Rangers deal

Glenn Middleton has impressed manager Steven Gerrard since the summer

Glenn Middleton has signed a contract extension with Rangers until summer 2023.

The winger joined the club in January from Norwich City on an 18-month deal.

Originally brought in to the club's academy, Middleton, 18, impressed manager Steven Gerrard during Rangers' summer trip to Spain.

In his 12 games for the Scottish Premiership side he has scored three times.

"You always set yourself targets going in to each season," Middleton told Rangers TV. "I knew I was going away with the first-team, but at the same time, you have got your targets in your head but you need to be realistic, and I didn't think it would have gone this well, this soon.

"The manager and the coaches have just let me be free whenever I have gone on to play games. They have let me do what I do, let me be direct which is what I like to do and it has paid off so far."

Speaking last month about Middleton after his first start for Rangers, Gerrard told Rangers TV: "He's been an impact player for us of late and done terrifically.

"He's doing everything he can to force his way in. He's a terrific finisher and you always get judged as an attacking player on goals and assists."