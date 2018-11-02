Brentford v Millwall
Brentford midfielder Kamo Mokotjo will be missing after being forced off during the 1-0 defeat at Norwich.
The Bees are on an eight-match winless streak in the league, with new head coach Thomas Frank yet to pick up a point in his three games in charge.
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (calf) is a doubt but striker Tom Elliott has recovered from a dead leg.
Following a run of eight Championship games without a win, the Lions have won three of their past four.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:
"We know it is a long season so it is about being calm, doing what we believe in and continuing to improve in training.
"We want to improve small bits in the way we play and it is good to have had a full week to work on that.
"Millwall are a very hard-working, honest and efficient team that we respect a lot.
"We know they can make life difficult for every single team in this league. There will be spells when we need to defend well and we have to be aware at set pieces.
Match facts
- Eight of the last 12 league meetings with Brentford and Millwall at Griffin Park have ended as draws - both sides have won two games each in the other four games.
- Millwall haven't won back-to-back league games against Brentford since April 2000.
- Brentford have lost all three of their matches under Thomas Frank - they had lost just four of their 24 previous matches in all competitions before his appointment.
- Millwall are winless in each of their last eight London derbies on the road in the league (D5 L3), losing each of the last three - the Lions have never lost four successive London derbies away from home in the league.
- Brentford have the youngest average starting XI age in the Championship this season (24y 125d).
- Millwall striker Lee Gregory has scored four goals in his last six league games - as many as in his previous 24 combined.