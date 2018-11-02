Brentford v Millwall

Lee Gregory scored twice in Millwall's 3-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, taking his tally to seven goals in all competitions this season

Brentford midfielder Kamo Mokotjo will be missing after being forced off during the 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

The Bees are on an eight-match winless streak in the league, with new head coach Thomas Frank yet to pick up a point in his three games in charge.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (calf) is a doubt but striker Tom Elliott has recovered from a dead leg.

Following a run of eight Championship games without a win, the Lions have won three of their past four.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We know it is a long season so it is about being calm, doing what we believe in and continuing to improve in training.

"We want to improve small bits in the way we play and it is good to have had a full week to work on that.

"Millwall are a very hard-working, honest and efficient team that we respect a lot.

"We know they can make life difficult for every single team in this league. There will be spells when we need to defend well and we have to be aware at set pieces.

Match facts