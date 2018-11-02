Stoke City v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis has led Middlesbrough to seven wins from their 15 league fixtures this season

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett will assess midfielder Sam Clucas' fitness before they face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Clucas is still to play for the Potters after joining from Swansea in the summer because of a knee injury but he is back to full training with the club.

Middlesbrough loanee Sam McQueen faces a lengthy absence after damaging his cruciate ligament in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Boro's ex-Stoke boss Tony Pulis will also be without banned Daniel Ayala.

The 27-year-old defender picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 1-1 draw with Derby on 27 October.

