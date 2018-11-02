Stoke City v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
Stoke City boss Gary Rowett will assess midfielder Sam Clucas' fitness before they face Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Clucas is still to play for the Potters after joining from Swansea in the summer because of a knee injury but he is back to full training with the club.
Middlesbrough loanee Sam McQueen faces a lengthy absence after damaging his cruciate ligament in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.
Boro's ex-Stoke boss Tony Pulis will also be without banned Daniel Ayala.
The 27-year-old defender picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 1-1 draw with Derby on 27 October.
Match facts
- Stoke and Middlesbrough last faced in the Premier League in 2016-17 - in the most recent meeting, the Potters won 2-0.
- Outside the Premier League, Middlesbrough last faced Stoke in February 1998 - winning 2-1 in the second tier.
- Players of eight different nationalities have score a league goal for Stoke this season; only Aston Villa have seen more (9).
- Tony Pulis lost his first league match against Stoke in November 1992 as Bournemouth manager - he hasn't lost any of his last 13 against them (W7 D6).
- Stoke haven't lost consecutive home Championship matches since November 2007 (three in a row) when they were managed by Tony Pulis.
- Middlesbrough are still yet to score from outside the box in the Championship this season despite attempting 76 shots from outside the area.