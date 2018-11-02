Reading v Bristol City
Reading forward Mo Barrow comes back into contention to face Bristol City after being suspended by the club for an internal matter.
The 26-year-old has been left out for their past three games after breaching club discipline.
Bristol City defender Nathan Baker may return to action after missing two games due to a head injury.
Baker picked up the injury after being involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Yeovil Town.
Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"I think it's a very important game for the club, for this group of players and, absolutely, for me personally.
"One thing is we have to defend better. But we have to put everything that we've got on to the pitch and be better in all areas.
"What I would like to see at the end of the performance, when I look at the players, is that they've left blood and sweat on the pitch - that they've given absolutely everything.
"I know that if the players are doing that, then I'm more than happy to continue working with them."
Match facts
- Reading lost both league matches against Bristol City last season having won seven games in a row between December 2010 and January 2017.
- Bristol City haven't won consecutive away league matches against Reading since December 1954.
- Reading's last 22 league goals have all been scored from inside the box.
- Bristol City are one of two teams yet to concede in the final 15 minutes of a Championship match this season, along with Leeds.
- Paul Clement is looking to win consecutive home league matches as Reading boss for the first time since he won his first two home games in charge of the Royals.
- Bristol City's last four Championship matches have all been decided by a one-goal margin - the Robins have won two and lost two.