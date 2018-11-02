Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Norwich
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Adam Reach
Adam Reach has scored five goals this season
Sheffield Wednesday remain without forward Fernando Forestieri because of a hamstring injury, but he could be available next week.

Striker Gary Hooper has had groin surgery and will be out until 2019.

Norwich City will be without ineligible striker Jordan Rhodes, who is on a season-long loan from the Owls.

Rhodes aside, the Canaries could revert to the team that beat Brentford after making eight changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Bournemouth.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches against Norwich (W6 D2) since losing 5-0 in December 2001.
  • Norwich have lost both of their last two Championship matches at Hillsborough by the same score - 5-1.
  • Sheffield Wednesday could lose four consecutive Championship matches under Jos Luhukay for a second time - they also did so in March.
  • Norwich City are the only team yet to have an English scorer in the Championship this season.
  • Only Norwich's Moritz Leitner (855) has completed more passes than Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan (787) in the Championship this season.
  • Norwich have won more Championship points across the last 10 matches (23 - W7 D2 L1) than any other side in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
