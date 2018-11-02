Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City

Adam Reach has scored five goals this season

Sheffield Wednesday remain without forward Fernando Forestieri because of a hamstring injury, but he could be available next week.

Striker Gary Hooper has had groin surgery and will be out until 2019.

Norwich City will be without ineligible striker Jordan Rhodes, who is on a season-long loan from the Owls.

Rhodes aside, the Canaries could revert to the team that beat Brentford after making eight changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Bournemouth.

Match facts