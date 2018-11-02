Championship
Ipswich15:00Preston
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Preston North End

Paul Lambert in the stands
Paul Lambert left his role as Stoke boss in May
Paul Lambert has a number of injured players to assess ahead of his first match in charge of Championship bottom side Ipswich Town.

Cole Skuse is struggling with an ankle complaint, while defender Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and forward Ellis Harrison (ankle) are still recovering.

Preston boss Alex Neil could recall midfielder Ryan Ledson, who has been out for two weeks with a knee injury.

Brandon Barker (groin) has also returned to full training.

Preston travel to Portman Road looking to end a seven match losing run against Ipswich in the league, while the hosts are searching for just their second win of the season.

Former Norwich boss Lambert, who watched from the stands as the Tractor Boys were beaten 3-0 away at Millwall on Saturday, will become the first to man to manage both East Anglian sides.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have won five of their last seven league matches against Preston, drawing the other two.
  • Preston's last league win at Portman Road against Ipswich was in August 2008 on the opening day of the 2008-09 season.
  • This will be Paul Lambert's first league match as Ipswich boss - on the last two occasions he's taken charge of a Championship side for the first time, he's also faced Preston, doing so with Blackburn in November 2015 and Wolves in November 2016.
  • This will be just the second Championship meeting between former Norwich managers Alex Neil and Paul Lambert - in January 2017, Neil's Norwich won 3-1 against a Wolves side then managed by Lambert.
  • Ipswich have not lost four consecutive league matches since October 2012 - the final four matches before Mick McCarthy took charge.
  • Preston have collected just two points in away Championship games this season (P7 W0 D2 L5) - no side has fewer.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
