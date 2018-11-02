Championship
Derby15:00Birmingham
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Birmingham City

Mason Mount
Derby midfielder Mason Mount has played in all of the Rams' 19 games this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Derby County manager Frank Lampard could make changes for the visit of in-form Birmingham following Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Rams midfielder Mason Mount might be rested after shaking off a knee injury to play against his parent club.

Harlee Dean (hip) is available for Blues despite coming off in Saturday's victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Jacques Maghoma is out, but it is hoped the Congolese will be back for the Aston Villa derby on 25 November.

Birmingham are two points behind sixth-placed Derby in the Championship table, having won their past four matches.

Match facts

  • Derby have won three of their last four league matches against Birmingham (D1), having won just three of their previous 17 against the Blues.
  • Birmingham's only league win in their last 10 games against Derby (D5 L4) was a 3-0 win at Pride Park in January 2016.
  • Derby lost two of their first three league games under Frank Lampard but have lost just two of their 12 since then (W6 D4 L2).
  • Garry Monk is looking to win five consecutive league matches as a manager for the first time.
  • George Friend's own-goal for Middlesbrough against Derby in the last match is the first time the Rams had benefitted from an own-goal in a league game since April 2017, when Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak scored one.
  • Birmingham are unbeaten in 11 Championship games (W5 D6 L0) - the longest run in the division this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
View full Championship table

Top Stories