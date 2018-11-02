Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest will be without defender Danny Fox (foot) and forward Hillal Soudani (knee), while midfielder Jack Colback serves a one-match ban.
Former West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob could make his Reds debut as boss Aitor Karanka considers a number of changes following Tuesday's League Cup exit against Burton.
Championship leaders Sheffield United hope to have Mark Duffy (hip) and John Egan (hamstring) available.
Defender Chris Basham is suspended.
Match facts
- Three of the last seven league meetings between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have ended 0-0.
- Sheffield United have won one of their past 11 away league matches against Nottingham Forest (D4 L6).
- Nottingham Forest's defeat to Norwich in their last Championship game at the City Ground was only their second home league defeat in their last 14 games (W6 D6 L2).
- Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (18) has scored more Championship goals during 2018 than Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (16) and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (15).
- The last nine Championship goals conceded by Nottingham Forest have all been scored in the 60th minute or later.
- Sheffield United's last 47 Championship goals have been scored by players from either Britain or the Republic of Ireland.