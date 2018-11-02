Championship
Rotherham15:00Swansea
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Swansea City

Rotherham have drawn five of their past six matches, including a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Rotherham could welcome back defender Billy Jones (hamstring) after he missed the draw at former side Preston.

The Millers are looking to end a run of eight games without a win.

Swansea City left-back Martin Olsson (back) is a doubt, while midfielder Tom Carroll (groin) is set to miss out again.

Striker Wilfried Bony (knee) is still working his way back to fitness but could play for the first time since February against Bolton next week.

Match facts

  • Rotherham and Swansea last met in August 2014 in the League Cup - the Swans won 1-0 at Liberty Stadium.
  • In league competition, Rotherham and Swansea have not met since February 2007, with Swansea winning 2-1 under Roberto Martinez.
  • Rotherham have scored just two first half goals in the Championship this season, fewer than any other team.
  • Swansea have not won three consecutive league matches since May 2017, under manager Paul Clement.
  • Rotherham have drawn five of their last six league matches - they had drawn five of their previous 38 games before this run.
  • Swansea have failed to score in nine of their last 12 away league matches, including each of their last four.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
