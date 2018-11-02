Rotherham United v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Rotherham could welcome back defender Billy Jones (hamstring) after he missed the draw at former side Preston.
The Millers are looking to end a run of eight games without a win.
Swansea City left-back Martin Olsson (back) is a doubt, while midfielder Tom Carroll (groin) is set to miss out again.
Striker Wilfried Bony (knee) is still working his way back to fitness but could play for the first time since February against Bolton next week.
Match facts
- Rotherham and Swansea last met in August 2014 in the League Cup - the Swans won 1-0 at Liberty Stadium.
- In league competition, Rotherham and Swansea have not met since February 2007, with Swansea winning 2-1 under Roberto Martinez.
- Rotherham have scored just two first half goals in the Championship this season, fewer than any other team.
- Swansea have not won three consecutive league matches since May 2017, under manager Paul Clement.
- Rotherham have drawn five of their last six league matches - they had drawn five of their previous 38 games before this run.
- Swansea have failed to score in nine of their last 12 away league matches, including each of their last four.