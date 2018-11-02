Rotherham United v Swansea City

Rotherham have drawn five of their past six matches, including a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough

Rotherham could welcome back defender Billy Jones (hamstring) after he missed the draw at former side Preston.

The Millers are looking to end a run of eight games without a win.

Swansea City left-back Martin Olsson (back) is a doubt, while midfielder Tom Carroll (groin) is set to miss out again.

Striker Wilfried Bony (knee) is still working his way back to fitness but could play for the first time since February against Bolton next week.

Match facts