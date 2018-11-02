Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers
Blackburn will be forced into a change in goal, with Jayson Leutwiler set to replace David Raya, who sustained a facial injury in the draw at West Brom.
Defenders Charlie Mulgrew and Darragh Lenihan will have late fitness tests.
QPR manager Steve McClaren has no new injury worries and could name an unchanged starting XI for the fourth game in a row.
Full-back Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury but winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is out.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against QPR in all competitions (W7 D6) since a 2-0 defeat in October 1999.
- QPR are winless in seven visits to Ewood Park against Blackburn in all competitions (D2 L5).
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost his last two Championship meetings with QPR - both with Middlesbrough; 3-0 in February 2011 and 2-0 in September 2013.
- No Championship team has won more points across the last five matches than QPR (13 - W4 D1).
- Blackburn have lost one of their last 20 matches in November in all competitions (W11 D8).
- QPR have amassed seven clean sheets in 15 games this season in the Championship, as many as they managed in the entire league season last campaign.