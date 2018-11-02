Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

From the section

Jordy de Wijs joined Hull from PSV Eindhoven in July

Hull City defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs return from minor knocks for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

The pair missed Saturday's victory at Bolton, but fellow defender Angus McDonald is still out.

West Brom have Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs (hip) available again.

Joint top scorer Dwight Gayle and Gareth Barry (both calf) will be assessed, while centre-back Kyle Bartley serves a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Match facts