Hull City v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Hull City defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs return from minor knocks for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.
The pair missed Saturday's victory at Bolton, but fellow defender Angus McDonald is still out.
West Brom have Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs (hip) available again.
Joint top scorer Dwight Gayle and Gareth Barry (both calf) will be assessed, while centre-back Kyle Bartley serves a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against West Brom (W1 D3) since a 1-3 defeat in January 2008.
- West Brom and Hull's last Championship meeting was in February 2008 - a 2-1 victory for Hull at the Hawthorns.
- Hull boss Nigel Adkins has faced West Brom five times previously - he has lost all five, all in the Championship between September 2007 and November 2012.
- West Brom have scored 24 goals in the second half of Championship matches this season - double the amount Hull have scored in total (12).
- Hull have not won back to back league matches since April, when they won 4-0 against QPR and 5-0 against Burton Albion.
- The last 15 Championship goals scored by West Bromwich Albion players have been netted by Englishmen.