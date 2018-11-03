Port Vale v Notts County
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|16
|10
|3
|3
|30
|14
|16
|33
|2
|MK Dons
|16
|8
|7
|1
|20
|10
|10
|31
|3
|Exeter
|16
|8
|5
|3
|26
|15
|11
|29
|4
|Newport
|16
|8
|5
|3
|23
|26
|-3
|29
|5
|Colchester
|16
|8
|4
|4
|30
|16
|14
|28
|6
|Forest Green
|16
|6
|9
|1
|25
|15
|10
|27
|7
|Tranmere
|16
|7
|6
|3
|23
|16
|7
|27
|8
|Stevenage
|16
|7
|4
|5
|18
|14
|4
|25
|9
|Mansfield
|15
|5
|9
|1
|21
|10
|11
|24
|10
|Bury
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|17
|7
|23
|11
|Crawley
|16
|7
|2
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|23
|12
|Yeovil
|15
|5
|6
|4
|22
|16
|6
|21
|13
|Swindon
|16
|5
|6
|5
|19
|21
|-2
|21
|14
|Port Vale
|16
|6
|3
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|21
|15
|Oldham
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|15
|4
|20
|16
|Carlisle
|16
|6
|2
|8
|16
|20
|-4
|20
|17
|Crewe
|16
|5
|4
|7
|16
|17
|-1
|19
|18
|Northampton
|16
|4
|6
|6
|18
|21
|-3
|18
|19
|Grimsby
|15
|4
|3
|8
|10
|20
|-10
|15
|20
|Cambridge
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|27
|-12
|15
|21
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|2
|10
|15
|28
|-13
|14
|22
|Notts County
|15
|3
|3
|9
|18
|34
|-16
|12
|23
|Cheltenham
|15
|2
|4
|9
|10
|23
|-13
|10
|24
|Macclesfield
|16
|1
|4
|11
|13
|31
|-18
|7