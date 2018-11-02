League Two
Carlisle United v Newport County

Cumbrian-born Danny Grainger played exclusively in Scotland before joining his hometown club, turning out for Gretna, Dundee United, St Johnstone, Heart of Midlothian, St Mirren and Dunfermline Athletic

Carlisle could be boosted by the return of defender Danny Grainger after a three week absence but Tom Parkes misses out with a hamstring strain.

Striker Hallam Hope is also a doubt.

Newport could be without seven players for the trip after three players went off injured against Morecambe.

Mark O'Brien, Scot Bennett and Jamille Matt all came off against the Shrimps.

Fraser Franks misses out as he serves the last of his three-match suspension.

Long-term absentee Andrew Crofts has been responding well to treatment on his Achilles and could return soon, but not this weekend while Newport have two other injured players not named by Flynn.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd November 2018

  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00NewportNewport County
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00BuryBury
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • StevenageStevenage15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00ExeterExeter City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City16103330141633
2MK Dons1687120101031
3Exeter1685326151129
4Newport168532326-329
5Colchester1684430161428
6Forest Green1669125151027
7Tranmere167632316727
8Stevenage167451814425
9Mansfield1559121101124
10Bury166552417723
11Crawley167272425-123
12Yeovil155642216621
13Swindon165651921-221
14Port Vale166371519-421
15Oldham155551915420
16Carlisle166281620-420
17Crewe165471617-119
18Northampton164661821-318
19Grimsby154381020-1015
20Cambridge164391527-1215
21Morecambe1642101528-1314
22Notts County153391834-1612
23Cheltenham152491023-1310
24Macclesfield1614111331-187
View full League Two table

