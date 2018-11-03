League Two
Cambridge15:00Grimsby
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Grimsby Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City16103330141633
2MK Dons1687120101031
3Exeter1685326151129
4Newport168532326-329
5Colchester1684430161428
6Forest Green1669125151027
7Tranmere167632316727
8Stevenage167451814425
9Mansfield1559121101124
10Bury166552417723
11Crawley167272425-123
12Yeovil155642216621
13Swindon165651921-221
14Port Vale166371519-421
15Oldham155551915420
16Carlisle166281620-420
17Crewe165471617-119
18Northampton164661821-318
19Grimsby154381020-1015
20Cambridge164391527-1215
21Morecambe1642101528-1314
22Notts County153391834-1612
23Cheltenham152491023-1310
24Macclesfield1614111331-187
View full League Two table

Top Stories