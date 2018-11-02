Hibernian v St Johnstone
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hibernian are winless in their last six top-flight games against St. Johnstone (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win in September 2013.
- St. Johnstone have won four of their last seven visits to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L2) - they had only won one of the first eight in the competition prior to this (D3 L4).
- Hibs are unbeaten in their last 14 home league games (W11 D3), scoring 39 goals in the process (2.8 per game).
- St. Johnstone, who are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive league wins, haven't won four on the trot since May 2016.
- Having failed to score in any of his first 22 Scottish Premiership appearances, Matthew Kennedy has scored in both of his last two for St. Johnstone (two goals).