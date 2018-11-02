Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Dundee
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Dundee

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Motherwell have won each of their last three league meetings with Dundee, as many as their previous 16 combined in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D4 L9).
  • Dundee could lose back-to-back visits to Motherwell in the top tier of Scottish football for the first time since November 2004.
  • Motherwell are one of only two sides without a home win in this season's Scottish Premiership; the other are Dundee.
  • Dundee have lost 11 of their last 12 league games, including 10 of 11 this season (W1).
  • Dundee striker Kenny Miller has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (seven goals, three assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts118211971226
2Celtic107122261622
3Kilmarnock116321710721
4Rangers1053223101318
5Hibernian1053221101118
6Livingston10532126618
7St Johnstone115241118-717
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell102261015-58
10Hamilton11218824-167
11St Mirren11119523-184
12Dundee111010528-233
