Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games against Hearts, drawing the other 0-0 in September 2015.
Hearts have won two of their last four league meetings with Celtic (L2), as many as their previous 25 combined (W2 D2 L21), and could win back-to-back league games against the Hoops for the first time since August 2006.
Celtic's current four game winning run is the best ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
Hearts have won more games (four) and picked up more points (12) away from home than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, doing so in just five games.
Scott Sinclair has been directly involved in 10 goals in just nine league games against Hearts for Celtic (eight goals, two assists), despite only starting six of those matches.