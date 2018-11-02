Cardiff City v Leicester City

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We are all numb with sadness and shock' - Leicester manager

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Claude Puel says Saturday's result is not important, but that the team will play to honour owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, one of five people who died in a helicopter crash last weekend.

Captain Wes Morgan is available after completing a suspension.

However, Daniel Amartey will be sidelined for four months following ankle surgery.

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Harry Arter, who is one booking away from suspension, may return to the starting line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: For once, the result of a Premier league match seems of little importance.

Last Saturday's tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium reminded us all that football is only a game.

The loss of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died along with four others, has been described as the darkest day in the history of Leicester City Football Club.

The outpouring of grief throughout the week from players, staff and supporters alike has underlined how highly regarded he was.

After the game Leicester's players intend to fly to Thailand for his funeral but first they intend to honour his memory on the pitch. As motivation, I can think of few things more powerful.

Leicester City players and staff observed a minute's silence on Monday following the death of five people - including the club's owner - in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "This weekend, and all the matches thereafter, we play to honour a man who did so much for our club.

"The result is not important, but our desire, our actions to give our best on the pitch to honour our chairman, is the most important thing.

"We have a responsibility about the memory and the work he put in place. Vichai made Leicester City into what it is. He made it a family and made a dream and we must continue the Leicester City he built."

Leicester helicopter crash 'puts things in perspective' - Warnock

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is hard to know where the Leicester players will be mentally after such an emotional week.

Cardiff will be competitive, but I am backing Leicester to get a win on what will be a difficult day for everyone.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff have lost just one of their last six meetings with Leicester in all competitions (W2, D3).

This will be the first top-flight meeting between the sides since 1962. Leicester have won the last three encounters at the highest level, scoring 10 unanswered goals.

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds could claim consecutive top-flight home wins for the first time since April 1962.

Cardiff's passing accuracy of 63% is the lowest in the top flight this season.

The Welsh side have attempted 24 headers at goal - only Everton (32) and Leicester (27) have recorded more in the division this term.

They have conceded 29 goals in their last 11 home Premier League games, keeping just one clean sheet.

Callum Paterson could become the first player to score in three consecutive Premier League games for Cardiff.

Leicester City