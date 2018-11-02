Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Glenn Murray has scored six of Brighton's 11 Premier League goals this season, and is the only player to have scored more than half of his team's total tally

TEAM NEWS

Everton boss Marco Silva is boosted by having a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from.

Midfielder James McCarthy is stepping up his return from a broken leg and played for the club's under-23 side this week.

Brighton remain without the key duo of Pascal Gross and Davy Propper because of ankle injuries.

Gross has not played for two months while Propper has been absent since the win over West Ham on 5 October.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A clash of clubs who've picked themselves up nicely in recent weeks and who should kick off in confident mood.

Everton will expect to win at home to shrug off their setback at Manchester United last time out, when better finishing might have brought a different result.

It also might have seen Marco Silva pip Chris Hughton for October's Manager of the Month award, but that will surely be given to the Brighton boss after a perfect month of three 1-0 wins.

Before their current winning run I had the Seagulls down as facing a battle to stay up, but they look a far too solid and settled side for that now.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "To get three wins on the spin is unusual. We appreciate it and the 1-0 [scorelines] show that we have a resilience in the team.

"We've particularly been under pressure in our last couple of games, but we've shown great spirit to make sure we don't concede."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chris Hughton's side have now got a bit of a cushion between themselves and the bottom of the table but he will obviously want to keep chipping away and picking up points.

It is hard to see them getting anything at Goodison Park, though.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Bring Me The Horizon

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have never lost at home to Brighton in six matches in all competitions, winning four and drawing two.

Brighton have beaten the Toffees just once since 1924, a 3-1 home triumph in the top flight in 1982.

That was one of only two Brighton victories in 13 meetings overall (D5, L6).

Everton

They could win three home games without conceding for the first time since March 2017.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's five goals in six Premier League games is more than he managed in his previous 31 outings for Everton.

Idrissa Gueye has attempted more tackles (49) than any other Premier League player this season, but has also lost more than anyone else.

After scoring three goals in five Premier League games on the wing, Richarlison has scored just once at centre-forward in three appearances since.

Everton have scored a joint league-high three goals from free-kicks in the Premier League, along with Cardiff.

Brighton