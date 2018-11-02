West Ham United v Burnley

Joe Hart has conceded 21 goals in 10 league games - Burnley had let in just nine at this stage last term

TEAM NEWS

West Ham are without captain Mark Noble, who serves the second game of a three-match ban following his sending off at Leicester.

Forward Marko Arnautovic made his comeback from illness in midweek and should be available despite an ongoing knee problem.

Aaron Lennon returns after missing Burnley's last game through illness.

Midfielder Jack Cork faces a late fitness test after being forced off against Chelsea with an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: For the winners a sip of claret - and the blues for the losers. This one is crucial.

West Ham have lost three of their last four in league and cup. Burnley have conceded nine goals in their last two. Both are better than their league position and form suggest. Anxiety is growing.

The fitness of Marko Arnautovic is key for West Ham. Javier Hernandez isn't suited to leading the line. If Arnautovic doesn't play, they'll struggle up front and also defending set-pieces.

Burnley aren't defending as a cohesive unit. Four of the last seven goals conceded have come from long shots, suggesting they're not pressing tightly enough.

Sean Dyche will cure that. Both teams will recover. I can't see this being 0-0!

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are a better team than they were last season but, at the moment, you would not say the same about Burnley.

Rather than chasing sixth or seventh place like last season, I think Burnley would be happy if they finished sixth or seventh from bottom this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won five of their eight Premier League meetings with Burnley (D1, L2), although they took just one point against them last season.

Burnley's 3-0 win at the London Stadium last season ended a run of five successive defeats away to the Hammers in the top flight.

West Ham United

The Hammers have dropped eight points from winning positions this season, more than any other side in the top flight.

Their total of eight points is their third lowest tally after 10 games of a Premier League season.

They are one of three sides in the division yet to score a headed goal this term, along with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Burnley