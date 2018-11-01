Premier League
Bournemouth v Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were on target as Manchester United beat Everton last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will monitor forward Joshua King, who is nursing an ankle problem.

The former Manchester United player has missed the Cherries' last two league and cup games because of the injury.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho must decide whether to recall striker Romelu Lukaku, who began on the bench against Everton.

Jesse Lingard, who made his comeback from injury as a late substitute in that game, will also hope for a recall to the starting line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: The fact that the first match of November sees Bournemouth in the top six, on the back of three consecutive Premier League clean sheets, and above Manchester United in the table says everything about their respective seasons so far.

The continued positivity and consistency in Dorset from Eddie Howe's team makes this another tricky examination of United's current state of mind.

Jose Mourinho's team are the last visitors to win at the Vitality Stadium, back in April, and to do so again they will have to hit the standards set in their second-half performance at Stamford Bridge recently.

It would be another small step if they could, in a campaign where they have yet to find any significant momentum.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth won their first Premier League game against Manchester United in 2015 but are winless in the five subsequent meetings, losing four times.
  • United have won on their last two visits to the Vitality Stadium, scoring five goals and conceding just one.

Bournemouth

  • The Cherries could keep four consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the top flight.
  • They are unbeaten in their last six home league games (W4, D2), with their last loss the 2-0 defeat by Manchester United in April.
  • Bournemouth have taken 26 points from the last 36 available (W8, D2, L2).
  • With five goals and four assists, Callum Wilson has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than any other Englishman.
  • Wilson is just one short of equalling his combined goals and assists tally (eight and two respectively) in last season's Premier League.

Manchester United

  • The Reds have kept just one Premier League clean sheet this season - only Fulham have a poorer record in terms of shut-outs.
  • They have let in 17 goals in their opening 10 league games, compared to just four conceded at this stage last season.
  • Romelu Lukaku has scored six goals in his last three league appearances against Bournemouth, and netted in both matches against them last season.
  • Anthony Martial could score in four consecutive Premier League games for the first time. He has netted four goals in total in his last three top-flight appearances.

