Newcastle United v Watford

Watford's Andre Gray has scored in both of his Premier League appearances against Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Watford.

Florian Lejeune, who is recovering from a knee injury, remains a long-term absentee for the winless Magpies.

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is set to return from a minor knee problem.

But forward Troy Deeney remains a doubt with a hamstring injury while Sebastian Prodl, Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverley are all definitely out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: The statistics don't paint an attractive picture for Newcastle - winless in their opening 10 games and with just six points earned from the last 45 available.

In stark contrast, Watford are enjoying their best ever start to a top-flight campaign, have won the last five meetings between these two sides and inflicted the Magpies' heaviest defeat at St James' Park last season.

Now before Newcastle fanatics become too pessimistic, it's worth remembering that famous American author Mark Twain once said: "There are three types of lies - lies, damn lies, and statistics." The Toon Army will be hoping he was right.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "After two wins, all the players feel confidence to play the next game. We know if we play 100% we are able to win the next game, but if we don't Newcastle can beat you.

"It's about our mentality, day by day, to be focused on the next game. We need to be very demanding on the next game to have the chance to get points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

On paper, this is another Hornets victory but I just have a feeling that Newcastle's luck at St James' Park is going to turn.

The Magpies managed 27 shots without scoring in their defeat by Brighton in their last home game and, if they keep creating that many chances, a couple of them are going to go in.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won the last four Premier League meetings and the last five in all competitions.

Prior to that losing run, Newcastle were undefeated in seven matches in all competitions against the Hornets, winning five.

Newcastle United

Newcastle could fail to win their first 11 games of a top-flight season for the first time in their history.

Only three teams have had an 11-match winless run from the start of a Premier League season and avoided relegation - Derby County (13 in 2000-01), Everton (12 in 1994-95) and Blackburn Rovers (11 in 1996-97).

The Magpies could become the first side to lose their opening six home games in a top-flight season - the last side to do so in any division were Watford, in the second tier in 1990-91.

Newcastle have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games.

Watford