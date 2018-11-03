Aldershot Town v Braintree Town
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Salford
|18
|11
|5
|2
|36
|16
|20
|38
|2
|Wrexham
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|10
|14
|38
|3
|Leyton Orient
|18
|10
|7
|1
|34
|11
|23
|37
|4
|Harrogate
|18
|10
|6
|2
|37
|21
|16
|36
|5
|Fylde
|18
|9
|8
|1
|29
|7
|22
|35
|6
|Solihull Moors
|18
|11
|2
|5
|26
|18
|8
|35
|7
|Gateshead
|18
|10
|2
|6
|24
|14
|10
|32
|8
|Sutton United
|17
|8
|6
|3
|24
|20
|4
|30
|9
|Hartlepool
|18
|7
|7
|4
|20
|18
|2
|28
|10
|Eastleigh
|18
|8
|3
|7
|16
|20
|-4
|27
|11
|Boreham Wood
|18
|7
|5
|6
|22
|22
|0
|26
|12
|Barnet
|17
|7
|4
|6
|18
|20
|-2
|25
|13
|Halifax
|18
|5
|7
|6
|18
|19
|-1
|22
|14
|Barrow
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|25
|-3
|21
|15
|Aldershot
|18
|6
|3
|9
|18
|27
|-9
|21
|16
|Ebbsfleet
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|20
|17
|Bromley
|18
|5
|5
|8
|25
|31
|-6
|20
|18
|Maidenhead United
|18
|5
|2
|11
|20
|39
|-19
|17
|19
|Chesterfield
|18
|3
|7
|8
|15
|21
|-6
|16
|20
|Dag & Red
|18
|4
|3
|11
|16
|25
|-9
|15
|21
|Maidstone United
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|25
|-12
|15
|22
|Havant & Waterlooville
|18
|3
|5
|10
|25
|34
|-9
|14
|23
|Braintree
|18
|3
|4
|11
|17
|31
|-14
|13
|24
|Dover
|18
|1
|5
|12
|16
|38
|-22
|8