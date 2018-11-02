Wrexham v Gateshead (Sat)

National League: Wrexham v Gateshead Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham midfielder Luke Summerfield could return to action ahead of the weekend for the visit of Gateshead.

Mark Carrington - who missed out on Tuesday as Wrexham beat ten-man Hartlepool - will be assessed.

Gateshead boss Steve Watson expects to pick from a fully fit squad, with no injuries or suspensions.

The visitors are seventh in the National League, while Wrexham are second and could go top if they win and Salford drop points against Eastleigh.