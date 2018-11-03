Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Ross County0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Polworth
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 9Austin
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 42Hoban

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 6Draper
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Mullin
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 10McManus
  • 12Demetriou
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 27Stewart
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282223111226
2Ross County127412261625
3Dundee Utd125431716119
4Inverness CT12390138518
5Queen of Sth124532012817
6Morton124531318-517
7Dunfermline123451118-713
8Partick Thistle123181018-810
9Alloa12165716-99
10Falkirk12129619-135
