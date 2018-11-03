Scottish Championship
Alloa0Dunfermline0

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 6HetheringtonBooked at 12mins
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 8Robertson
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 15Hastie
  • 17Peggie
  • 18Aloulou
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Thomson
  • 12Martin
  • 11Connolly
  • 35Keena
  • 9Ryan
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 4Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 19Vincent
  • 20Gill
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Malaury Martin.

Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.

Foul by Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic).

Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Trouten.

Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282223111226
2Ross County127412261625
3Dundee Utd126331816221
4Inverness CT12390138518
5Queen of Sth124442013716
6Morton124441319-616
7Dunfermline123451118-713
8Partick Thistle124081118-712
9Alloa12165716-99
10Falkirk12129619-135
