Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Malaury Martin.
Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 6HetheringtonBooked at 12mins
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 8Robertson
- 19Zanatta
- 9Spence
Substitutes
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 15Hastie
- 17Peggie
- 18Aloulou
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 17Thomson
- 12Martin
- 11Connolly
- 35Keena
- 9Ryan
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 19Vincent
- 20Gill
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).
Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
Foul by Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic).
Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Alan Trouten.
Attempt blocked. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Aidan Keena (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Malaury Martin (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.