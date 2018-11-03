Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 5Waddell
- 14Tumilty
- 6Telfer
- 8McAlister
- 12Tidser
- 3Iredale
- 11McHugh
- 18Oliver
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 15Thomson
- 17Tiffoney
- 19MacLean
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 37McGrattan
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 39Ntambwe
- 7Spittal
- 17Slater
- 8Bannigan
- 19Storey
- 33Quitongo
Substitutes
- 10Erskine
- 11Storer
- 16McCarthy
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 37Scobbie
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Live Text
Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.