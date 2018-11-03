Scottish Championship
Morton0Partick Thistle0

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Tumilty
  • 6Telfer
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Iredale
  • 11McHugh
  • 18Oliver

Substitutes

  • 10Thomson
  • 15Thomson
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 19MacLean
  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 37McGrattan

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 39Ntambwe
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 19Storey
  • 33Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 11Storer
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 37Scobbie
Referee:
Steven McLean

Live Text

Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jai Quitongo (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282223111226
2Ross County127412261625
3Dundee Utd125431716119
4Inverness CT12390138518
5Queen of Sth124532012817
6Morton124531318-517
7Dunfermline123451118-713
8Partick Thistle123181018-810
9Alloa12165716-99
10Falkirk12129619-135
