Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Queen of Sth0

Dundee United v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 12Stanton
  • 8Fyvie
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark
  • 16Smith
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 4Fordyce
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 22Norman
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12Semple
  • 14Harkins
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Ivison
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Queen of the South 0. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fraser Aird.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282223111226
2Ross County127412371625
3Dundee Utd126331816221
4Inverness CT12390149518
5Morton124531419-517
6Queen of Sth124442013716
7Dunfermline123451118-713
8Partick Thistle123181119-810
9Alloa12165716-99
10Falkirk12129619-135
