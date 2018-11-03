Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.
Dundee United v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Murdoch
- 19Bouhenna
- 24Edjenguele
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 12Stanton
- 8Fyvie
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 9Curran
- 10Clark
- 16Smith
- 20Rabitsch
- 34Rakovan
- 90Loemba
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 22Norman
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 14Harkins
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamQueen of Sth
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Fraser Fyvie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Queen of the South 0. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.