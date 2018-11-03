Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Ayr0

Falkirk v Ayr United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 15Harrison
  • 18Brough
  • 2Kidd
  • 22McKee
  • 17Buaben
  • 25Irving
  • 14Robson
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 8Sammut
  • 9Lewis
  • 24Haber
  • 26Russell
  • 41Laverty

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 4Kerr
  • 18Murdoch
  • 10Forrest
  • 9Moore
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Hand ball by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).

Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Irving.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Harrison.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1282223111226
2Ross County127412371625
3Dundee Utd126331816221
4Inverness CT12390149518
5Morton124531419-517
6Queen of Sth124442013716
7Dunfermline123451118-713
8Partick Thistle123181119-810
9Alloa12165716-99
10Falkirk12129619-135
View full Scottish Championship table

