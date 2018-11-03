Hand ball by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Falkirk v Ayr United
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 12Mitchell
- 3McGhee
- 15Harrison
- 18Brough
- 2Kidd
- 22McKee
- 17Buaben
- 25Irving
- 14Robson
- 7Petravicius
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 8Sammut
- 9Lewis
- 24Haber
- 26Russell
- 41Laverty
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 5Rose
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 6Geggan
- 4Kerr
- 18Murdoch
- 10Forrest
- 9Moore
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 8Crawford
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamAyr
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Liam Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Andrew Irving (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andrew Irving.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Harrison.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.