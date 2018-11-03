Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Brechin0

Raith Rovers v Brechin City

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 11Milne
  • 12Matthews
  • 14WedderburnBooked at 18mins
  • 16Flanagan
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 17Silva
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 21Stevenson
  • 23Smith
  • 25Valentine

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 6Spark
  • 4McGeever
  • 5Hill
  • 3Burns
  • 14Smith
  • 8Tapping
  • 12Lynas
  • 9Jackson
  • 7OrsiBooked at 23mins
  • 23Hendry

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 15Morena
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Melingui
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Blues
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath128402691728
2Raith Rovers1256125141121
3East Fife126241714320
4Forfar124441420-616
5Airdrieonians124261717014
6Brechin123541517-214
7Stranraer123451114-313
8Stenhousemuir124171017-713
9Dumbarton123361721-412
10Montrose123361221-912
