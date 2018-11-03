Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Raith Rovers v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 11Milne
- 12Matthews
- 14WedderburnBooked at 18mins
- 16Flanagan
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 17Silva
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 21Stevenson
- 23Smith
- 25Valentine
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 6Spark
- 4McGeever
- 5Hill
- 3Burns
- 14Smith
- 8Tapping
- 12Lynas
- 9Jackson
- 7OrsiBooked at 23mins
- 23Hendry
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 17Melingui
- 19O'Neil
- 22Blues
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Lewis Milne (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.