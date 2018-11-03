Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Stenhousemuir v Stranraer
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 22McBrearty
- 4Neill
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 6Ferry
- 16Dickson
- 24Paton
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 20O'Hara
- 2Reid
- 5Tena
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 19McMenamin
- 21Vaughan
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 5Brownlie
- 22Hamill
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 8Turner
- 2Higgins
- 11Anderson
- 4McDonald
- 10Donnelly
- 20Crossan
- 3McGowan
- 7Lamont
- 12Smith
- 13Avci
- 16Ashmore
- 18Cameron
- 19Diver
- Gavin Ross
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.