Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir0Stranraer0

Stenhousemuir v Stranraer

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 22McBrearty
  • 4Neill
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 6Ferry
  • 16Dickson
  • 24Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 20O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 2Reid
  • 5Tena
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 19McMenamin
  • 21Vaughan

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 5Brownlie
  • 22Hamill
  • 23Cummins
  • 17Smith
  • 8Turner
  • 2Higgins
  • 11Anderson
  • 4McDonald
  • 10Donnelly
  • 20Crossan

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 7Lamont
  • 12Smith
  • 13Avci
  • 16Ashmore
  • 18Cameron
  • 19Diver
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Live Text

Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Brownlie (Stranraer).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath128402691728
2Raith Rovers1256125141121
3East Fife126241714320
4Forfar124441420-616
5Airdrieonians124261717014
6Brechin123541517-214
7Stranraer123451114-313
8Stenhousemuir124171017-713
9Dumbarton123361721-412
10Montrose123361221-912
