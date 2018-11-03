Scottish League One
Arbroath0East Fife0

Arbroath v East Fife

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Denholm
  • 6Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Whatley
  • 18Graham
  • 21Hill

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5DunlopBooked at 1mins
  • 17MeggattBooked at 26mins
  • 8Slattery
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 10Smith
  • 9Court

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 12McBride
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Linton
  • 20Bell
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Booking

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Foul by Craig Thomson (East Fife).

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).

Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Ross Dunlop (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Dunlop (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath128402691728
2Raith Rovers1256125141121
3East Fife126241714320
4Forfar124441420-616
5Airdrieonians124261717014
6Brechin123541517-214
7Stranraer123451114-313
8Stenhousemuir124171017-713
9Dumbarton123361721-412
10Montrose123361221-912
View full Scottish League One table

