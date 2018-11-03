Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Arbroath v East Fife
-
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Denholm
- 6Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Whatley
- 18Graham
- 21Hill
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5DunlopBooked at 1mins
- 17MeggattBooked at 26mins
- 8Slattery
- 3Docherty
- 7Thomson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 10Smith
- 9Court
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 12McBride
- 15Dowds
- 18Linton
- 20Bell
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
Daryll Meggatt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Attempt blocked. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Foul by Craig Thomson (East Fife).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Danny Denholm (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jonathan Court (East Fife).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (East Fife).
Attempt missed. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ross Dunlop (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (East Fife).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.