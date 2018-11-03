Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Forfar
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Page
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Wilkie
  • 6Gallagher
  • 8Millar
  • 11Carrick
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Vitoria

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Russell
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Conroy
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Cairns
  • 19O'Neil

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Meechan
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Reilly
  • 8Hill
  • 10Easton
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Malone
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Munro
  • 21Muir
Referee:
Craig Napier

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath118302691727
2Raith Rovers1155125141120
3East Fife116141714319
4Forfar114341420-615
5Airdrieonians114161717013
6Brechin113441517-213
7Stranraer113351114-312
8Stenhousemuir114071017-712
9Dumbarton113261721-411
10Montrose113261221-911
