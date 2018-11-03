Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2Robertson
- 4Crighton
- 5Page
- 3MacDonald
- 7Wilkie
- 6Gallagher
- 8Millar
- 11Carrick
- 9Duffy
- 10Vitoria
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Russell
- 15Stewart
- 16Conroy
- 17McKenzie
- 18Cairns
- 19O'Neil
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Meechan
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Reilly
- 8Hill
- 10Easton
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Cunningham
- 15Malone
- 16Coupe
- 17Munro
- 21Muir
- Referee:
- Craig Napier