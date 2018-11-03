Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Edinburgh City v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 4Black
- 22Henderson
- 11Taylor
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 15Donaldson
- 16Kennedy
- 17Hall
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Cogill
- 4McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8Nicoll
- 3Rankin
- 7Lamont
- 10McStay
- 11Syvertsen
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Love
- 14Stewart
- 15Rumsby
- 16Duffie
- 17Lyon
- 18Belmokhtar
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Black.
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.