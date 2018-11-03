Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Clyde0

Edinburgh City v Clyde

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 22Henderson
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 15Donaldson
  • 16Kennedy
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Cogill
  • 4McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8Nicoll
  • 3Rankin
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 11Syvertsen
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Love
  • 14Stewart
  • 15Rumsby
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Belmokhtar
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Clyde).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Black.

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kevin Nicoll (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead119112461828
2Edinburgh City119111931628
3Annan Athletic116231812620
4Clyde116141611519
5Elgin115241214-217
6Queen's Park11434109115
7Cowdenbeath113351313012
8Stirling11308716-99
9Berwick11209825-176
10Albion11119826-184
