Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Albion0

Peterhead v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 18Dow
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 11McLean
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Gibson

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Eley
  • 5Murdoch
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Watson
  • 8McGeough
  • 6Watters
  • 11Gallagher
  • 9Jones
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 12Reid
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Forrester
  • 16Gracie
  • 17Potts
  • 18Escuriola
  • 19Kearney
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Albion Rovers 0. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rory McAllister following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead119112361728
2Edinburgh City119111931628
3Annan Athletic116231812620
4Clyde116141611519
5Elgin115241214-217
6Queen's Park11434109115
7Cowdenbeath113351313012
8Stirling11218616-107
9Berwick11218824-167
10Albion11119825-174
View full Scottish League Two table

