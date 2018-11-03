Goal! Peterhead 1, Albion Rovers 0. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rory McAllister following a fast break.
Peterhead v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 10Leitch
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 18Dow
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 11McLean
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 17MacDonald
- 21Gibson
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Eley
- 5Murdoch
- 3Wilson
- 7Watson
- 8McGeough
- 6Watters
- 11Gallagher
- 9Jones
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 12Reid
- 14Gordon
- 15Forrester
- 16Gracie
- 17Potts
- 18Escuriola
- 19Kearney
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.