Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Annan Athletic0

Queen's Park v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 4McKernon
  • 8Roberts
  • 7East
  • 10Peters
  • 11McLean
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Fotheringham
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15Mortimer
  • 16Moore
  • 17Martin
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Annan Athletic

  • 1Jamieson
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 6Sonkur
  • 2HooperBooked at 19mins
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Moxon
  • 11Wallace
  • 9Roberts
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Smith
  • 15Wright
  • 16Fergusson
  • 17Bradley
  • 18Creaney
  • 19Langan
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).

Booking

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Euan East (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead119112461828
2Edinburgh City119111931628
3Annan Athletic116231812620
4Clyde116141611519
5Elgin115241214-217
6Queen's Park11434109115
7Cowdenbeath113351313012
8Stirling11308716-99
9Berwick11209825-176
10Albion11119826-184
