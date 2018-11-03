Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen's Park v Annan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6McLaren
- 3Summers
- 4McKernon
- 8Roberts
- 7East
- 10Peters
- 11McLean
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Fotheringham
- 14Osadolor
- 15Mortimer
- 16Moore
- 17Martin
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
Annan Athletic
- 1Jamieson
- 8Sinnamon
- 6Sonkur
- 2HooperBooked at 19mins
- 3Strapp
- 7Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 5Moxon
- 11Wallace
- 9Roberts
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Smith
- 15Wright
- 16Fergusson
- 17Bradley
- 18Creaney
- 19Langan
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAnnan Athletic
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Booking
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Euan East (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.