Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Berwick
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Horne
  • 6Marr
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Moon
  • 8Docherty
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 9Mackin
  • 18Trialist

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 12Banner
  • 14Hughes
  • 15Thomson
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Law
  • 19Rutkiewicz

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 21Brown
  • 5Trialist
  • 12Cook
  • 3Orru
  • 18Ogilvie
  • 10Willis
  • 4O'Kane
  • 11Phillips
  • 13Scott
  • 17Hurst

Substitutes

  • 9Murrell
  • 14McIlduff
  • 16Healy
  • 19Trialist
  • 20Allison
  • 22Murray
Referee:
Grant Irvine

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City109011931627
2Peterhead108112261625
3Annan Athletic106131812619
4Clyde106041611518
5Elgin105141214-216
6Queen's Park10424109114
7Cowdenbeath103251313011
8Stirling10208616-106
9Berwick10208824-166
10Albion10118824-164
