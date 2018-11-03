Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 5Horne
- 6Marr
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Moon
- 8Docherty
- 11McLaughlin
- 9Mackin
- 18Trialist
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 12Banner
- 14Hughes
- 15Thomson
- 16McLaren
- 17Law
- 19Rutkiewicz
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 21Brown
- 5Trialist
- 12Cook
- 3Orru
- 18Ogilvie
- 10Willis
- 4O'Kane
- 11Phillips
- 13Scott
- 17Hurst
Substitutes
- 9Murrell
- 14McIlduff
- 16Healy
- 19Trialist
- 20Allison
- 22Murray
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine