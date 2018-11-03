Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).
Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 6Pyper
- 5Marsh
- 3Deas
- 7Cox
- 4Scott
- 8Malcolm
- 11Swann
- 9Sheerin
- 10Renton
Substitutes
- 12Fraser
- 14Scullion
- 15Skelly
- 16Miller
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Talbot
- 19Buchanan
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 15Wilson
- 4McHardy
- 3Lowdon
- 7Omar
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 18Morrison
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1McHale
- 5Beattie
- 12Byrne
- 17Farquhar
- 20Hay
- 23Sopel
- 25Loveland
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Live Text
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.