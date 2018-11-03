Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Elgin0

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 6Pyper
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Deas
  • 7Cox
  • 4Scott
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Swann
  • 9Sheerin
  • 10Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Scullion
  • 15Skelly
  • 16Miller
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Talbot
  • 19Buchanan

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 15Wilson
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Omar
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 18Morrison
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1McHale
  • 5Beattie
  • 12Byrne
  • 17Farquhar
  • 20Hay
  • 23Sopel
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Chris Graham

Live Text

Foul by Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath).

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Greg Morrison (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead119112361728
2Edinburgh City119111931628
3Annan Athletic116231812620
4Clyde116141611519
5Elgin115241214-217
6Queen's Park11434109115
7Cowdenbeath113351313012
8Stirling11218616-107
9Berwick11218824-167
10Albion11119825-174
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories