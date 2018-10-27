Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, League Cup semi-finals

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts manager Craig Levein believes his team are good enough to match Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final opponents Celtic. (Scotsman)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes the current Hearts side could be as good as the one he played in - but he still expects the Glasgow side to prevail at Murrayfield on Sunday. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts' on-loan forward Steven Naismith has not ruled signing a pre-contract at Tynecastle when he enters the final few months of his contract with parent club Norwich City later this season. (Scotsman)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says injured Leigh Griffiths "hasn't been well" as the manager dismissed suggestions the forward had gone AWOL. (Daily Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says his side can handle the pressure of Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. (Herald - subscription required)

And Gerrard insists Rangers can cope without suspended striker Alfredo Morelos and ineligible forward Kyle Lafferty. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen need to "turn up on the day and force the issue", says captain Graeme Shinnie before taking on Rangers at Hampden. (Scotsman)

And Shinnie has warned Rangers boss Gerrard not to write off Aberdeen. (Daily Record)

Hibernian have offered long-serving left-back Lewis Stevenson a new contract while fellow defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor could also sign new deals. (Edinburgh Live)

Hamilton Academical midfielder Darian MacKinnon has called on his side to show the same work-rate they showed against Rangers in Saturday's Premiership visit to Kilmarnock. (Sun)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke believes the Scottish Professional Football League should spend their £4m Uefa bonus by installing goal-line technology. (Daily Record)

The SPFL face another potential fixture headache if holders Celtic do not reach the League Cup final as they are scheduled to play St Johnstone in Glasgow the same day the final will be taking place at nearby Hampden. (Sun)