Co Antrim Shield: Ballymena to host Linfield in semi-finals
Linfield will travel to face Ballymena United in the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals while Championship leaders Larne will host holders Crusaders.
The Blues beat rivals Glentoran to make the last-four stage and face a tough test against a United team lying third in the Premiership.
Larne will hope to show they belong in top-flight football in the Inver Park encounter with the Crues.
Both games will be played on Tuesday, 27 November.
|Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield semi-finals
|Ballymena Utd
|v
|Linfield
|Larne
|v
|Crusaders