Co Antrim Shield: Ballymena to host Linfield in semi-finals

Ballymena and Linfield will meet at Warden Street on 27 November
Linfield will travel to face Ballymena United in the Co Antrim Shield semi-finals while Championship leaders Larne will host holders Crusaders.

The Blues beat rivals Glentoran to make the last-four stage and face a tough test against a United team lying third in the Premiership.

Larne will hope to show they belong in top-flight football in the Inver Park encounter with the Crues.

Both games will be played on Tuesday, 27 November.

Toals Bookmakers Co Antrim Shield semi-finals
Ballymena UtdvLinfield
LarnevCrusaders

