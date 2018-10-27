League Two: Six players sent off as all five away teams win

Craig Thomson scored the only goal of the game for League Two leaders Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City maintained pole position in League Two with a 1-0 win at Stirling, as six players were sent off across the five matches.

Craig Thomson's goal preserved City's two-point lead over Peterhead, who beat Clyde 3-1 in a game where both teams had a man dismissed.

Cowdenbeath moved further clear of the drop zone with a 3-0 win at Berwick - who finished the match with eight men.

Annan beat Elgin 1-0, and Queen's Park were 3-0 winners over Albion Rovers.

Owen Moxon's 38th-minute goal for Annan was enough to move them up to third position in the table.

At Broadwood, Scott Brown gave Peterhead a 20th-minute lead before Michael Dunlop saw red. However, Clyde's one-man advantage lasted just five minutes before Thomas Lang was dismissed.

Derek Lyle made the points safe with two goals inside the final 17 minutes, making sure Peterhead's 100% away record continued. Patrick Boyle's own goal in between was the only moment of cheer for fourth-placed Clyde.

After John Neil saw red for Berwick Rangers in the 16th minute, Harvey Swann opened the scoring 13 minutes later for Cowdenbeath and doubled the lead from the penalty spot before half-time.

Robert Wilson and Chris Hamilton saw red for Berwick as time ran out, with Fraser Mullen wrapping up the points for the Fifers 10 minutes from time.

The red-card theme continued as bottom side Albion Rovers had Gary Fisher sent off five minutes from time in their match against Queen's Park.

The visitors were in command at that stage thanks to goals inside the first 15 minutes from Lewis Hawke and Jamie McKernon, before Smart Osadolor sealed a 3-0 win a minute from time.