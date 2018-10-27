Premiership Rugby Cup: Saracens maintain winning start in all competitions

England youth international Joel Kpoku scored a try on his Saracens debut

Premiership champions Saracens got off to a winning start in the newly reformed Premiership Rugby Cup as they beat Leicester 29-21 at Allianz Park.

Schalk Burger, Sione Vailanu and England youth international Joel Kpoku, on his debut, scored Sarries' three tries as they maintained their 100% start to the season with a ninth straight win in all competitions.

Max Malins kicked 14 points for the hosts, while David Fe'ao and Harry Wells got late tries for the Tigers, for whom Joe Ford added 11 points.

Gloucester scored three tries in five first-half minutes en route to a 31-7 bonus-point win over Wasps, their second victory over Dai Young's men this season.

Ben Vellacott, Lloyd Evans and Dom Coetzer all crossed in quick succession before Joe Mullins claimed the Cherry and Whites' bonus-point score five minutes from time.

Wasps finally got on the scoresheet when Alfie Barbeary went over with the final play of the game, Sunny Jardine adding the extras.

Lloyd Evans landed two of his three conversion attempts, while Charlie Chapman came off the bench to improve Mullins' bonus-point try.

Northampton Saints ran in seven tries in a big 51-24 victory at home to Bristol Bears.

Saints crossed twice in the first 10 minutes through James Grayson, who ended up with 19 points, and Francois van Wyk.

Van Wyk scored a brace, while Grayson, who added four conversions and two penalties, Alex Mitchell, Reece Marshall, George Furbank and Andrew Kellaway were the Saints' other try scorers.

Tom Lindsay, Jordan Crane, Tom Pincus and Jack Lam crossed for the four tries that earned Bristol a point.

Demetri Catrakilis contributed 14 points as Harlequins defeated Bath 27-19.

Quins suffered disciplinary problems in the form of three yellow cards and were outscored by their visitors three tries to two from Charlie Walker and Alex Dombrandt.

But, although Ross Batty (2) and Jack Walker crossed for Bath, four penalties from Catrakilis and one from James Lang proved the difference.

The new competition began on Friday with a big win for Worcester against Sale, while this weekend's action is completed by Newcastle, at home to Exeter on Sunday.