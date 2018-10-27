Slavisa Jokanovic: Fulham boss 'not worried' about job despite defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Jokanovic 'not thinking' about Fulham future

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic is not worried about his job despite a fourth straight Premier League defeat.

The Cottagers lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, and had Kevin McDonald sent off late on in the game.

The result leaves Fulham third from bottom in the table with just five points from 10 games.

"I am not thinking about my future," said 50-year-old Jokanovic. "I am living my present. I must be brave and keep going."

The West London outfit managed just one shot on target and slipped to their seventh defeat of the 2018-19 season, during which they have conceded 28 goals - the most of any side in the top flight.

A clumsy foul by Timothy Fosu-Mensah on Callum Wilson in the 14th minute gave Bournemouth the chance to get ahead of Fulham, who rarely threatened afterwards.

"Once more the opponent scored easy goals against us," added Jokanovic. "We made one mistake at the beginning of the game without needing to do something like this, after 10 minutes where we are fresh enough to be focused and concentrated to not make these mistakes.

"This is the Premier League - everything is faster, more power, more strength; we need to adapt ourselves for this situation."

From October 2014 to June 2015, Jokanovic managed Watford on a short-term contract, leading the then-Championship club to Premier League promotion with a match to spare. Between this and his current job, he headed up Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv.