Monaco 2-2 Dijon: Thierry Henry still waiting for first win
Thierry Henry is still waiting for his first win as a manager after his Monaco side rescued a late draw against Dijon.
There were plenty of empty seats at the Stade Louis II for the Arsenal legend's home debut as manager, and his team led through Benjamin Henrichs' volley.
Dijon levelled when Mickael Alphonse placed the ball through the legs of keeper Diego Benaglio.
Mehdi Abeid's deflected strike looked set to win the game for Dijon before Kamil Glik's late header.
Monaco, champions in 2017 but now in the relegation zone, lost 2-1 to Strasbourg in Henry's first game and drew 1-1 with Club Brugge in the Europa League.
Henry, whose previous coaching experience was as Belgium's assistant manager, started his playing career at Monaco.
Line-ups
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
