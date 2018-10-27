Match ends, Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0.
Celta Vigo 4-0 Eibar: Iago Aspas scores hat-trick after night in hospital
Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas scored a hat-trick against Eibar - after spending the night in hospital following the birth of his daughter.
The Spain international opened the scoring from the edge of the box and doubled his side's lead with an audacious 25-yard chip.
Brais Mendez increased Celta's lead.
And former Liverpool striker Aspas then took advantage of a defensive mistake to seal his hat-trick with eight minutes left.
After the game, referring to his night in hospital, he said: "The sofa was a bit hard."
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
- 1Álvarez
- 2Mallo
- 22Cabral
- 24Roncaglia
- 17Juncà
- 8Beltrán
- 14Lobotka
- 23Méndez
- 7MorSubstituted forYokusluat 74'minutes
- 19BoufalSubstituted forSistoat 81'minutes
- 10Iago AspasSubstituted forEckertat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 5Yokuslu
- 11Sisto
- 13Blanco
- 21Sánchez
- 25Alonso
- 32Eckert
Eibar
- 13Riesgo
- 11Peña
- 23Arbilla
- 3BigasSubstituted forÁlvarezat 68'minutes
- 15Valdés DíazSubstituted forCucurellaat 68'minutes
- 14Orellana
- 8Diop
- 24Jordán
- 16De Blasis
- 17Kike
- 9EnrichSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ramis
- 6Álvarez
- 7Cardona
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 20Cucurella
- 22Milla
- 35Areitio
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 15,509
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0.
Attempt missed. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis following a set piece situation.
Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dennis Eckert (Celta de Vigo).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo).
Foul by Charles (Eibar).
Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Dennis Eckert replaces Iago Aspas.
Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabián Orellana following a set piece situation.
Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Sofiane Boufal.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
Attempt saved. Rubén Peña (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Attempt missed. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).
Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Okay Yokuslu replaces Emre Mor.
Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kike García following a fast break.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Pedro Bigas.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cucurella replaces Cote.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by David Juncà.
Offside, Eibar. Pedro Bigas tries a through ball, but Charles is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Sergi Enrich because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Celta de Vigo 3, Eibar 0. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brais Méndez.