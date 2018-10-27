Celta Vigo 4-0 Eibar: Iago Aspas scores hat-trick after night in hospital

Iago Aspas has scored 126 goals for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas scored a hat-trick against Eibar - after spending the night in hospital following the birth of his daughter.

The Spain international opened the scoring from the edge of the box and doubled his side's lead with an audacious 25-yard chip.

Brais Mendez increased Celta's lead.

And former Liverpool striker Aspas then took advantage of a defensive mistake to seal his hat-trick with eight minutes left.

After the game, referring to his night in hospital, he said: "The sofa was a bit hard."

Iago Aspas shared this picture showing him, Jennifer Rueda and their new baby on Instagram on Friday night