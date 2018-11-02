Wigan Athletic v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan Athletic will assess the fitness of Nick Powell and Gary Roberts ahead of their game against Leeds United at the DW Stadium on Sunday.
Powell came off in the 4-2 loss at Sheffield United while Roberts picked up a hamstring injury in that game.
Leeds will be without Luke Ayling for the trip to Greater Manchester because of damage in his right knee.
The defender will be out for two months after sustaining the injury in their draw with Nottingham Forest.
Match facts
- Wigan and Leeds last met on the final day of the 2016-17 season - a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.
- Leeds are unbeaten in three league games against Wigan (W1 D2) since losing 0-2 on Boxing Day in 2014.
- Paul Cook's only previous match against Leeds was in August 2013 in the League Cup first round - his Chesterfield side lost 1-2 at Elland Road.
- Since his debut in the competition in August 2016, no player has provided more Championship assists than Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez (20, level with Conor Hourihane).
- Wigan have lost just one of their last 21 home league matches (W12 D8 L1), a 0-2 reverse against Blackpool in February.
- Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Leeds haven't won a single away league match when Luke Ayling hasn't featured (P14 W0 D4 L10); Ayling is injured and will miss this match.