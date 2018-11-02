Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Nick Powell has scored four goals in 15 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic this season

Wigan Athletic will assess the fitness of Nick Powell and Gary Roberts ahead of their game against Leeds United at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Powell came off in the 4-2 loss at Sheffield United while Roberts picked up a hamstring injury in that game.

Leeds will be without Luke Ayling for the trip to Greater Manchester because of damage in his right knee.

The defender will be out for two months after sustaining the injury in their draw with Nottingham Forest.

Match facts