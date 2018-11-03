Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sun)
- Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Aberdeen in September was their first in 19 league meetings with them (D2 L16). They last won back-to-back games against the Dons in the Scottish Premiership in November 2010 (four straight wins).
- Aberdeen have won on each of their last eight league visits to Kilmarnock, their best ever winning streak away at any side in the Premiership.
- Kilmarnock have only lost two of their last 16 home league games (W12 D2), but one of those was a 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen in April last season.
- Derek McInnes' side are without a win in their last four away league games (D2 L2), their poorest such run since August 2016 (six games without a win).
- Greg Stewart has been directly involved in each of Kilmarnock's last four league goals (one goal, three assists), and has had a hand in seven goals in his eight league appearances for Killie (four goals, three assists). The forward is suspended for the visit of his former team.