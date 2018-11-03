Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock12:15Aberdeen
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sun)

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Aberdeen in September was their first in 19 league meetings with them (D2 L16). They last won back-to-back games against the Dons in the Scottish Premiership in November 2010 (four straight wins).
  • Aberdeen have won on each of their last eight league visits to Kilmarnock, their best ever winning streak away at any side in the Premiership.
  • Kilmarnock have only lost two of their last 16 home league games (W12 D2), but one of those was a 2-0 defeat by Aberdeen in April last season.
  • Derek McInnes' side are without a win in their last four away league games (D2 L2), their poorest such run since August 2016 (six games without a win).
  • Greg Stewart has been directly involved in each of Kilmarnock's last four league goals (one goal, three assists), and has had a hand in seven goals in his eight league appearances for Killie (four goals, three assists). The forward is suspended for the visit of his former team.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts128221912726
2Celtic118122762125
3Rangers1163225101521
4Kilmarnock116321710721
5St Johnstone126241218-620
6Hibernian1153321111018
7Livingston11533127518
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell113261115-411
10Hamilton12318924-1510
11St Mirren121110525-204
12Dundee121011529-243
